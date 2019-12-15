New Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Discounts Award-Winning Games

The Nintendo Switch eShop is currently hosting a special sale to celebrate The Game Awards 2019, which took place earlier this week, and like previous years, it was jam pack full of announcements, reveals, and of course awards to give out. More specifically, to celebrate the yearly award show, Nintendo is currently hosting a special new sale that discounts a variety of nominated games from both this current year and past years.

Of course, this is a Nintendo Switch eShop sale, which means the discounts aren’t plentiful and they aren’t that deep, but beggars can’t be choosers. That said, below you can check out every discount. Meanwhile, click here for the sale page itself.

Super Mario Odyssey — $42 — Normally $60

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition — $42 — Normally $60 (2019 release)

Octopath Traveler — $36 — Normally $60

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim — $30 — Normally $60

DOOM — $30 — Normally $60

Sayonara Wild Hearts — $10 — Normally $13 (2019 release)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $30 — Normally $60

Gris — $8 — Normally $17 (2019 release)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes — $15 — Normally $30 (2019 release)

Katana Zero — $10 — Normally $15 (2019 release)

Wargroove — $14 — Normally $20 (2019 release)

Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda — $17 — Normally $25 (2019 release)

Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition — $4 — Normally $20

Celeste — $10 — Normally $20

Mortal Kombat 11 — $30 — Normally $60 (2019 release)

What Remains of Edith Finch — $12 — Normally $20

