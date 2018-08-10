Nintendo Switch eShop Update Includes Okami HD, Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means — more Nintendo Switch downloads than you can shake a stick at.

This week’s got some highlights aplenty, including Devolver Digital‘s indie sensation Minit, Capcom’s impressive port of the classic Okami, complete with touch-screen controls; and an open beta for the forthcoming Dragon Ball FighterZ that will get you in a brawling mood!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out this week’s releases below!

Okami HD ($19.99)- The classic returns with a new high-resolution flourish that brings the world to life like never before. Plus, amazing controls let you handle every aspect of Ameratsu’s adventure perfectly!

Minit ($9.99)- Devolver Digital’s Zelda-like fable has you playing a character that lasts just a minute at a time — but, fortunately, the journey is magical enough to take you through more than one lifetime.

2064: Read Only Memories Integral ($20.64)- A unique role-playing adventure that has a journalist teaming up with a unique sapient machine, meeting some interesting folks along the way!

Prehistoric Isle 2 ($7.99)- The Neo-Geo shoot-em-up returns, as you take on dangerous dinosaur forces that have destroyed your beloved city!

BlobCat ($9.99)- Use the BlobCats to direct the DiceMice to safety across 90 levels in this quirky puzzle game!

Catch Em! Goldfish Scooping ($7.99)- Party on with your fellow fishermen (and women) in this fun multiplayer-oriented fiesta of fishing!

Green ($2.99)- An enjoyable puzzle platforming game with simple functionality, but over 50 levels to choose from!

Megaton Rainfall ($15.99)- Take control of a superhero and take on a global alien invasion with a unique first-person perspective!

Nightmares From the Deep 2: The Siren’s Call ($14.99)- Guide a museum curator against deadly forces in this story with an incredible literary approach.

Shut Eye ($3.99)- Take control of a little girl separated from her parents as you try to reunite the parties in this emotional journey.

SubaraCity ($5.00)- Plan out your next moves and clear out each of the levels in this inventive puzzle game!

Tetra’s Escape ($4.99, August 10)- Use your puzzle-solving capability to place Tetras on a grid and use their special abilities!

The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes In Love ($11.99)- A fun romance game for the ladies, where you date members of the infamous Shinsengumi!

Unexplored ($15.00)- Enter the Dungeon of Doom if you dare through a series of roguelike stages, as you attempt to recover the Amulet of Yendor. Watch out for dragons!

Finally, the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta kicks off this weekend, starting at 9 PM PDT tonight and ending on August 11 at 11:59 PM PDT. That gives you just over two whole days to jump into the game and see what it has to offer. And it’s free!

We’ll see you next week for the forthcoming store update. Don’t miss Okami or FighterZ!