Nintendo eShop Update Brings New Super Mario Odyssey Content, Pac-Man And More

It’s yet another busy week for the Nintendo eShop, as various new games are available for Nintendo Switch, as well as the 3DS and even the Wii U. Let’s run down what you can get your hands on this week, starting with Nintendo Switch:

Super Mario Odyssey update- You can find full details here, but you’ll essentially find new outfits, along with the long-awaited Luigi’s Balloon World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus- Bandai Namco’s competitive dot-chomping game is on Switch, and the full story is here.

Payday 2- Starbreeze Studios’ multiplayer bank heist game arrives on February 27, and comes with full multiplayer support – with additional systems and copies of the game, that is.

Radiation Island- A unique survival adventure game where you try to fight your way through an alternate reality.

Spacecats With Lasers- A ridiculous wave-based shooter where you try to defeat the pug king with cats. With lasers, of course.

Superola and the Lost Burgers- This retro style platforming game will have you guiding a burger eating llama to retrieve stolen food – while taking on the Hotdog Aliens. You can’t make this up.

Typoman- A unique platformer with puzzle elements, where you utilize letters and words as you try to solve puzzles.

Arcade Archive Heroic Episode- A fun shooting game from 1986 that will have you feeling those old school arcade vibes all over again.

Dragon Sinker- A throwback RPG with 8-bit style visuals and soundtrack that will really have you digging into adventure.

Hollow- An interesting survival adventure where you try to find your crew while dealing with dangerous power issues.

Membrane- A fun action/puzzle game where you make the world your own, bending it to your will as you solve puzzles.

ACA Neo-Geo Magical Drop III- An addictive puzzle game with plenty of modes to choose from, along with various characters and chain-based action!

Ace of Seafood- A bizarre shooting game where you guide fish in the ocean, attempting to take out rival fish. Surprisingly engaging, though.

Bridge Constructor Portal- A fun puzzle game based on the worlds of Portal and Bridge Constructor, but all wrapped into one!

Pool- A billiards game with alternative two-player action, as well as realistic physics. It’s like owning your own pool table!

Spot the Difference- An entry where you have to find hidden objects, this is ideal for one or two players. It releases on February 26.

The Final Station- Tinybuild’s unique adventure has you traveling around the dying world on a train, taking steps to try and make things right.

Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition- A fun adventure game that’s ideal for all ages. Coming February 23.

Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition- A skillful puzzle game where you guide two droids through a trouble-filled factory. Coming February 23.

Chromagun (demo)- An inventive first-person adventure where you try to color walls so that they match up with certain elements.

Here’s what’s available on the 3DS:

Steamworld Dig 2- A big hit on the Switch front, the classic action/puzzle game now comes to the 3DS, complete with all its mining adventure intact!

Fat Dragons– An interesting game where you dodge fireballs and other obstacles while defeating enemies with dragons. Also available for Wii U

The Alliance Alive (demo)- From the creators of The Legend of Legacy comes a thrilling new JRPG adventure.