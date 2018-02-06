This Nintendo Switch FIFA 18 Bundle Is an Incredible Deal

If you’re still looking for a Nintendo Switch we have an incredible deal for you. Right now Walmart is offering a sick bundle which includes a Nintendo Switch and a free copy of FIFA 18, which EA developed from the ground up to run on the Switch. It’s an impressive game, and one that you’ll love to play with your friends. You can find the deal right here.

You’ll notice that you’ll have to piece your bundle together. Don’t worry, the only choice you’ll have to make is whether you’ll want the Nintendo Switch with gray Joy-Con controllers, or the Switch with neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers. It’s a great choice to have, really, since the neon Nintendo Switch variant has been regularly sold out since the console launched. After you choose FIFA 18 as your pack-in and choose your console, you’ll be good to go! The game won’t cost you a single penny extra.

Though the Switch has started to become more readily available in brick and mortar stores across the country, following the holiday season, they’ve seen managed to sell out with some regularity online. If you’ve been drumming your fingers and trying to decide whether or not to pick one up, we can’t recommend it enough. Nintendo is doing everything right with the Switch. We already have a mainline Legend of Zelda, Mario, Mario Kart, and Splatoon on the console, and we’re still looking forward to Metroid Prime 4, Super Smash Bros., Kirby, Yoshi, and many more in 2018.

In addition to its stellar lineup of games and software, Nintendo is also branching out with new ways to play the Switch. The Nintendo Labo reveal shook the industry to its core, and these innovative cardboard creations drove up Nintendo’s share value overnight. President Kimishima has stated that even more “new ways to play” are on the way, so your Switch is only going to get more valuable with time. Join us, and experience the pure bliss of portable console gaming!

