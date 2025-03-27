5 Nintendo Switch Games That Utilize the Console to Its Full Advantage

Nintendo has been on the cutting edge of bringing interactivity to gaming consoles ever since the launch of the Wii back in 2006. Each new Nintendo console has provided players across the world a chance to explore creative ways to enhance the gaming experience. There have been many accessories to cater to interactive titles that take full advantage of the consoles. Whether the interactivity is based on remote control movement or camera engagement, one company has valued the player’s experience on their consoles. Sony has seen success within the realm with Astro Bot, but if we are being honest, Nintendo paved the way for the title to expand upon its console capabilities.

That said, Nintendo has released some incredible Switch games that utilize the console to its full advantage. These games demonstrate the different ways that the Switch has changed the traditional gameplay experience with the use of innovative features like motion control and haptic feedback. While many other Nintendo Switch games use the console’s features in creative ways, these are the ones that we thinnk were the best of the best in innovation:

Arms

Arms provides the best place to utilize the motion control system in a fun and innovative way.

Want to get the benefits of an arm workout without the need for a punching bag or dumbbell? Well, then this Nintendo fighting game is for you! Arms was developed and published by Nintendo and is unconventional to the traditional fighting system in games, considering the behind-the-camera perspective matched with the 3D arena and extendable arms tailored specifically for each fighter. From short to long-range attacks, Arms has changed the game in terms of crafting a unique experience for fighting game fans and Nintendo Switch users.

When it comes to utilizing the console to the fullest, Arms relies on the Joy-Con motion controls and/or button inputs for Pro Controller users that can be customized before each fight. Your controller becomes a key source in blocking, punching, dodging, and throwing, which only adds more depth to the number of elemental attributes within the game. To top it off, several modes feature volleyball, basketball, and target breaking, providing players with more ways to value the Nintendo Switch’s capabilities.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Party Jamboree has about 15 motion control games to choose from.

Just because the Mario Party series has been on the Nintendo systems for over a decade, it doesn’t mean that the party is over yet. The 2024 installment within the party video game series, Super Mario Party Jamboree, brings some of the best examples of utilizing the Nintendo Switch’s innovative system in a fun and engaging way. Like most titles in the series, the main gameplay loop is an interactive board game that can have up to twenty players competing in various minigames.

A majority of the mini-games use motion controls like Hammer It Home, Robo Arm Wrestle, and Tilt-a-Golf. These tiny bundles of joy test your skills with stability and speed, which offer a great variety of opportunities to change the typical controller playing style. The Joy-Con are the best way to play this title, and the game doesn’t hold back on the innovative ways to bring the party to wherever you are.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD fits perfectly with the Nintendo Switch’s advancements in motion controls.

The Legend of Zelda series has been changing the gaming industry since its debut in 1986. When the Wii MotionPlus came about, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword utilized its capabilities to add a new play structure to reconstruct the way fans played the series. Nintendo’s attempt at bringing a new way to play as Link was somewhat successful, with the game receiving critical acclaim but also noting the difficulty that the motion controls added to the experience. While at the time, the motion controls were fairly new, Tantalus Media brought the 2011 action-adventure game to the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and finally provided players with a replicated control scheme perfect for the capabilities of the Switch.

Boasting HD graphics at 60 frames per second, the Joy-Cos take on the roles of Link’s sword and shield, using motion controls to guide your weapons to attack, dodge, or shield against enemies and bosses. For those who didn’t (and still don’t) like the motion controls, there is another control method using the Pro Controller, which replicates a similar experience as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Skyward Sword HD feels natural on the Nintendo Switch, which makes this title a particularly great choice for those looking to use the Switch to its fullest advantage.

Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles.

In some ways, Super Mario Odyssey was seen as the gateway title for the Nintendo Switch, as it was released a few months after the launch of the console. Super Mario titles have been infamous for bringing the best of what Nintendo has to offer with its top-notch platforming gameplay as well as it’s innovative approach to changing the game each installment of the decades-long series. Not only did the open-world concept come into play but the advancement in technology from the Switch was represented as valuable within the title’s worldwide exploration.

When it comes to Super Mario Odyssey, Cappy, Mario’s trusty hat, utilizes the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con to reach hidden places and items. However you play the game, whether it’s using a Pro controller or through the Joy-Con, the change in experience that this element provides is an example of how far innovation has come from Nintendo. Cappy’s abilities were a highlight of the title, which took advantage of the system’s motion control capabilities to create a refreshing take on a long-standing franchise.

1-2-Switch

Similar to Super Mario Jamboree, 1-2 Switch is filled with 28 fun and exciting minigames that you and your friends can enjoy. Being one of the best-selling games on the Nintendo Switch is no easy feat thanks to Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but 1-2-Switch showcased the system’s features.

The gameplay uses one Joy-Con controller per player with the minigames based on two-individual battles. Using audio cues and rumble feedback from the controller, each player must challenge the other to see who can outperform. From minigames that feature balancing motion control feedback to hitting a button faster than your rival, this game offers the best look at what the Nintendo Switch is capable of.