Judas Director Ken Levine Responds to Release Date Questions in New Update

Judas director Ken Levine has responded to the fan frustration regarding the game’s unannounced release date. Ken Levine is one of the handful of auteurs in the gaming space. He really made his name with the BioShock franchise, a series that he eventually let go of after 2013’s BioShock Infinite. The game had a long, troubled development, but it released to rave reviews and commercial success. Levine decided to more or less blow everything up and start from scratch with a smaller team that would spend a long time cooking up what would more or less be a successor to BioShock.

We finally learned the true nature of his next game, titled Judas, a few years back. It was shrouded in secrecy for a long time, but over the last few years, the layers have been slowly peeled back. Some press got to go hands-on with the game and raved about it. Those previews had some imagining that Judas wouldn’t be too far away, but it has yet to materialize. The game was absent from Summer Game Fest, the place some had hoped it would mark its release date. Now, it feels more likely that may come either at The Game Awards or even next Summer Game Fest, as Judas was expected to release in 2025, but will clearly miss that window.

A new update was given on Judas this week from Levine via the PlayStation Blog. The director gave a run down on some of the core ideas of the game, but also addressed the speculation and concerns about Judas’ release date. Ultimately, this is a situation of “ready when it’s ready”, as Levine noted that they don’t want to give a date until they’re absolutely certain it can be hit as the backlash of a delay wouldn’t be worthwhile.

“While we wish we could give you an exact date today, we’re not quite ready to finalize that,” said Levine. “As you know, release dates have a way of slipping by, and we’d like to avoid having to change the date after we announce it. But we know Judas is not really a game until the players get their hands on it, and that’s a day everyone on the team is working toward.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but as of right now, there is no release date solidified for Judas. It does seem like we are getting close and it would be shocking if it doesn’t happen within the next year. It’s possible that the studio’s partnership with PlayStation could mean we hear more at a PlayStation State of Play in the future, but it remains to be seen. Judas is an extremely ambitious game, so it’s no surprise that it requires a great deal of time to make it all come together. It’s also likely that it will beat BioShock 4 to market, despite both games ironically entering development around the same time many years ago.

Judas will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in the future.