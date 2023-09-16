Nintendo Switch Sale Features Fan-Favorite Horror Game for $1.49

A new Nintendo eShop sale has discounted well over 100 games below the price point of $2. Unfortunately, most of these deals are for shovelware games not worth $0.01, let alone $1 or $2. That said, there are a few games featured that are worth the time and money of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners, including a fan-favorite horror game. The only catch is that these deals are only available for a limited time.

More specifically, two of the three deals below -- one of which is for a port of a fan-favorite Wii U game -- are only available until September 18, or, in other words, until Monday. The third deal, for the fan-favorite horror game, is available for an extra 10 days, aka until September 28.

Below, you can more about all three games and check out trailers for all three games. Of course, none of the games featured are the biggest and best games on Nintendo Switch, but you're never going to get games of this mold for less than $2. That said, each of the games below have their fans. For example, the horror game, Sagebrush, has an approval rating of 95 percent on Steam.

Sagebrush

About - "Inspired by real-world cults, Sagebrush is a first-person narrative-driven adventure game which thrusts players into the role of a truth-seeker who must investigate the tragic circumstances of the Perfect Heaven cult's mass suicide. Set in New Mexico, players explore Black Sage Ranch, the former home of Father James, the revered prophet of the Perfect Heaven cult, in order to uncover the truth."

Other Dirt Cheap Games Under $2

Runbow - "With tons of competitive modes for up to nine players online and eight players locally and a massive Single Player Adventure, Runbow is the crazy, color-based platformer you've been waiting for. The world of Runbow changes with each swipe of the background, so you'll have to stay on your toes as platforms and obstacles disappear – If you can't see it, it doesn't exist. Fast, frantic, and fun for up to nine players, Runbow is filled with tons of modes and content to keep you running back for more."

The Inner World – "Robert is a novice, a bit clueless, but with a heart of gold. He lives a peaceful life as a court musician in Asposia's largest wind monastery. Contrary to the laws of physics, Asposia is an enormous, hollow space surrounded by an infinite expanse of earth. The world's air is provided through three wind fountains, but as one wind fountain after the other petered out and the wind gods came to Asposia, all of the sudden Robert found him in the middle of a whirlwind. Together with the help of the mysterious thief Laura, his best intentions and no clue whatsoever, Robert sets off on his adventure to discover the secret of the wind's disappearance. Will the young adventurer be able to save his world? And what are Laura´s secret intentions...?"