Popular Nintendo Switch Horror Games Only $1.99 for Halloween

A couple popular Nintendo Switch horror games are on sale for just $1.99 thanks to the new Halloween Sale on the Nintendo eShop. That said, the pair of Nintendo Switch deals extend beyond Halloween and are actually available all the way until November 7. And if the deals don’t tickle your fancy, they aren’t the only popular Nintendo Switch horror games on sale for a couple of dollars.

The highlight of these Nintendo Switch Halloween deals are for 2016’s Oxenfree and its much newer 2023 sequel, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. The former normally costs $9.99 on the Nintendo eShop, while the latter normally costs $19.99. In other words, these new deals are courtesy of an 80 percent discount and a 90 percent discount, respectively.

Developed by Night School Studio, Oxenfree released back in the day to an 87 on Metacritic and won a couple awards at the time.. Meanwhile, its sequel debuted to an 85 on Metacritic, and unfortunately for Night School Studio, didn’t cultivate the same level of attention or award season praise as its predecessor.

Nintendo Switch Horror/Spooky Games on Sale for $5 or Less

Oxenfree

About: “Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you. You determine every aspect of Alex’s story while exploring Edwards Island, uncovering the base’s dark past, and changing the course of your friends’ lives.”

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

About: “TVs turn on and off. Planes lose radar. Radio stations can’t broadcast through the static. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for.”

