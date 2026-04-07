One of the Best Strategy Games of the Decade Is Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

One of the best and most popular strategy games of the past decade is finally coming to Nintendo Switch platforms. Throughout its lifespan, the Switch has already seen a variety of excellent strategy titles come to the console. Whether it be games in the Fire Emblem and Mario + Rabbids franchises, or third-party games like Civilization VI and XCOM 2, the Switch hasn’t necessarily been lacking when it comes to the strategy genre. Fortunately, for those who are still eager to play more strategy titles on the Nintendo platform, another major release is now known to be on the horizon.

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Announced this week by developer 11 Bit Studios, it was shared that Frostpunk is now coming to Nintendo Switch. Originally released in 2018, Frostpunk has become a hugely popular strategy title that launched an entire new franchise. Not only did a sequel in Frostpunk 2 release in 2024, but a reimagining of the first game called Frostpunk 1886 is also currently in development and is slated to launch next year. Now, in the midst of this boom for the series, 11 Bit Studios is set to release Frostpunk on Nintendo platforms for the first time.

When Will This Game Release on Nintendo Switch?

While it’s exciting to hear that Frostpunk is coming to Nintendo Switch, there’s still very little that we know about this release. 11 Bit Studios didn’t share much information about what the Switch edition might include, nor did it provide a launch window. Although it did show the game running briefly on Switch hardware (which you can see in the image above), it’s still not known when the game might actually arrive.

Assuming that this Switch version of Frostpunk is successful, there’s plenty of reason to believe that 11 Bit Studios could look to support Nintendo platforms even further in the future. Frostpunk 2, in particular, would make quite a bit of sense to release on Switch 2, as would Frostpunk 1886 once it drops next year. Currently, 11 Bit Studios hasn’t announced any plans for these games to be brought to Nintendo’s latest hardware, but it’s hard to believe that it would avoid the platform moving forward if this port of the first installment ends up becoming a hit.

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