New Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals Unannounced Port for Cult-Classic Game from 2000

Two, new unannounced ports have leaked, courtesy of The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. More specifically, the South Korean rating board has published both a Nintendo Switch rating for SNK Gals’ Fighters and a general rating for Mafia II: Definitive Edition, which makes no mention of platforms. That said, “Definitive Edition” suggests an enhanced version of Mafia II is in the works, and it’s hard imagine why it wouldn’t come to Nintendo Switch, alongside other modern platforms, like PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

For those that don’t know: Mafia II is an open-world action-adventure game from 2K Czech and 2K Games that debuted back in August 2010 via the PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. The game is a sequel to 2002’s Mafia, and the second game in the Mafia series, which was added to back in 2016 via Mafia III. Since Mafia III, we haven’t heard anything from the series, however, rumors have suggested a Mafia IV is in development.

Set in the Empire Bay — a fictional city based on New York City — the game follows the story of classic mobster and his efforts to climb through the ranks of the Mafia crime families. Upon release, the game garnered a decent Metacritic score that ranged between 74 and 77, depending on the platform.

Meanwhile, SNK Gals’ Fighter is a much older game that debuted back in 2000 via the Neo Geo Pocket Color. It’s a 2D 1v1 versus fighting game from Yumekobo and SNK Corporation.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of SNK Gals’ Fighter coming to Nintendo Switch or of Mafia II: Definitive Edition. That said, The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea is known to leak games and ports very early with its ratings. In other words, while this is classified as a leak, usually when an unannounced game or port surfaces on a rating board it means it’s either releasing soon or going to be announced very soon.

