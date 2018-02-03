Her Majesty’s SPIFFING Brings Monty Python Space Humor to Nintendo Switch

There’s a very specific kind of market when it comes to classic British humor, and while much of that falls on the shoulders of the BBC’s assorted comedies like Black Adder and films like Monty Python, it so rarely delves into sci-fi madness in ways that classics like Red Dwarf once did. Her Majesty’s SPIFFING aims to battle this very specific problem, filling in the gap of weirdness and sci-fi lore with a game that is very, pointedly British.

For the unacquainted, the story behind the game is perfectly ridiculous, brewing up a feeling that oe might only b able to achieve if they took a bunch of ridiculous British comedians from the sixties and chucked them directly into space. No, really:

In the wake of political developments during the summer of 2016 and the events that followed, Britain found itself increasingly isolated from global society. Frustrated by the demise of this once great nation Her Majesty the Queen concluded that the elected representatives at Westminster were no longer fit to govern her United Kingdom. Having dissolved parliament, returning the United Kingdom to an autocratic government, improvements were immediate and wide ranging. However, ever the pragmatist, Her Majesty concluded that, given the complications Britain was facing returning to a position of power on earth, perhaps it was time to focus her attention elsewhere… Establishing S.P.I.F.F.I.N.G. (Special Planetary Investigative Force For Inhabiting New Galaxies)Her Majesty has turned to the stars in a bid to establish a new, Galactic British Empire! Assuming command of the near futuristic space ship HMSS Imperialise and her crew (distinguished veteran and gentleman Captain Frank Lee English and Aled, his mild-mannered South Walean colleague) YOU will venture into the cosmos, solving puzzles, engaging in witty banter, deal with crippling claustrophobia, gradually succumb to the sustained exposure of cosmic radiation and so on, all for Queen and Country.

The game is available right now, and it’s worth looking at if only for its interesting story and hilarious cast, as well as the eventual, inevitable cameo by the Queen herself.. in some form.

Her Majesty’s SPIFFING is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.