Nintendo Switch Horror Game Emio “Probably Not” Being Developed by Bloober Team

Last week, a short teaser was released for Emio, a new M-rated horror game coming to Nintendo Switch. Since announcing the game, Nintendo has been completely silent, leading to a lot of speculation about the project. Some of that speculation has surrounded the game’s developer, with some fans believing that Emio is a collaboration between Nintendo and Bloober Team. In a new episode of IGN’s NVC podcast, the hosts revealed that “reputable” sources claim that Emio is “probably not” being developed by Bloober Team after all. Unfortunately, the show’s hosts did not seem to have any information on who might be working on this game.

For those unfamiliar with Bloober Team, the Polish studio is responsible for a number of horror games, including titles like Layers of Fear, The Medium, and the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2. Given that history, Bloober Team seemed like a pretty safe guess, and Nintendo has been working closely with a lot of outside companies in the Switch era, from big ones like Ubisoft, to smaller teams like Forever Entertainment SA. However, Bloober Team seems like it has a lot going on at the moment, so it makes sense that Emio is being developed by someone else.

Whenever Nintendo does decide to pull back the curtain on Emio, it will be interesting to see if the developer gets revealed. Over the last year or so, Nintendo has largely avoided naming its developers ahead of time, instead letting the game speak for itself, and allowing players to find out once the credits have rolled. This strategy has frustrated a lot of people, but it also helps Nintendo avoid any preconceived notions about studios ahead of time. That said, Emio might be a special case, since the subject matter seems to be somewhat unusual for a game published by Nintendo.

With just a 15-second teaser trailer, Nintendo has gotten a lot of people talking about Emio. We have no idea when the company might offer something more significant, but the trailer has people talking, so it clearly accomplished what it set out to do. Hopefully Nintendo won’t keep us waiting too much longer before we at least learn some concrete details.

