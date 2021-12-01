Nintendo Insider Provides Strange Pokemon Tease

Earlier today, a well-regarded Nintendo insider dropped an interesting tease on Twitter. @SamusHunter2 posted an image of the Pokemon Cleffa, alongside some vague language about “something that we will see in the future.” Whatever it is, it’s “kinda” Pokemon related. One follower guessed that this might be a hint at a Pokemon: Let’s Go follow-up set in the Johto region. However, @SamusHunter2 was quick to reply that this is not an announcement for a new game, let alone a sequel to the Nintendo Switch title. Whatever it is, it’s causing a lot of curiosity for her followers!

The Tweet from @SamusHunter2 can be found embedded below.

A little teaser… A riddle for something that we will see in the future. Is it Pokémon related? Kinda 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Ok2gfYyciF — Samus Hunter | Nintendo Leak and News Inside (@SamusHunter2) November 30, 2021

Since this tease isn’t related to a new game, some of @SamusHunter2’s followers are guessing that it might have something to do with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The upcoming Nintendo Switch game has already revealed several variants exclusive to the Hisui region, so it’s possible that we could similarly see a Hisuian variant for Cleffa, or the rest of the Clefairy line. Of course, the fact that @SamusHunter2 says that it’s “kinda” Pokemon related makes it difficult to determine.

Cleffa is one of several baby Pokemon that first appeared in Pokemon Gold and Silver, alongside Pichu, Magby, and more. These baby Pokemon offered cuter new evolution options, which could only be obtained through hatching Pokemon eggs. The Pokemon themselves did not offer much in the way of practical use for players, but some of them have become fan favorites over the years, most notably Pichu. New evolutions are one way that Gold and Silver expanded on the concept of the original games, which is something we’ve seen from several Pokemon titles in the following years.

Hopefully, @SamusHunter2 won’t keep us waiting too much longer on an answer! The hint has clearly piqued some curiosity, and fans are eager to know how it might relate to Cleffa. For now, followers and Pokemon fans will just have to wait and see!

