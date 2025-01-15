Nintendo Switch Is Getting 3 Hit Horror Games

The Nintendo Switch is home to many games and genres, but one that has been underrepresented is the horror genre. One could argue this is due to Nintendo’s family-friendly aspects or the Nintendo Switch’s hardware. There are some notable horror games on the Switch, and more and more developers are bringing their horror games to the Nintendo Switch, further increasing the catalog. A big bit of news has revealed three heart-poundingly popular and terrifying horror games that will be released on Nintendo Switch. Fans will already be familiar with other titles in the series, but for the first time, these games are releasing on Nintendo Switch.

The three horror games coming to Nintendo Switch are Amnesia: Rebirth, Amnesia: The Bunker, and SOMA. These three titles will come to Nintendo Switch physically and digitally, giving fans of both forms the option to purchase them. No official date was given for when these horror games will join the Switch roster.

We can proudly announce our agreement with Frictional Games to bring horror masterpieces to #NintendoSwitch- SOMA- Amnesia The Bunker- Amnesia Rebirth- Amnesia CollectionWill be released both digital and physical. More info at Abylight Shop:abylight.shop/en/ — Abylight (@abylight.bsky.social) 2025-01-14T13:53:06.819Z

Fans of the horror genre have already been able to enjoy Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs through the Amnesia Collection, which has been available digitally. Alongside the news that Amnesia: Rebirth, Amnesia: The Bunker, and SOMA are coming to Nintendo Switch, a physical version of the Amnesia Collection is also coming in the future.

This announcement comes through a partnership between Abylight and Frictional Games. The Abylight shop has more information regarding the collaboration and gives fans the ability to subscribe and get notified when the Amnesia games are released. With no released date given, this is a good way to stay up-to-date on the games.

The Amnesia series is one of the most iconic in the horror genre, with Amnesia: The Dark Descent terrifying players for years. Each entry brings a new level of theme of horror and incorporates the puzzles and fears the series is known for. SOMA, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Amnesia: The Bunker have long been requested for the Nintendo Switch after the Amnesia Collection was released, and fans are finally getting their wish.

Amnesia: The Bunker inventory.

All games in the Amnesia series have been available on other platforms, such as PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, through releases or backwards compatibility, but this marks the first time the complete series will be available on the Nintendo Switch. This news comes at a time when rumors of the Nintendo Switch 2 are swirling, which may make fans wonder if the series will be available on Nintendo’s next console.

Regardless, fans will soon be able to play through the entire series and experience some of the best horror games on the go and at home. With five titles in the series, including Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, SOMA, Amnesia: Rebirth, and Amnesia: The Bunker, fans will have plenty of horror games to keep themselves busy and frightened for some time. With the developer planning to cut back on horror, now is the perfect time to grab these games.