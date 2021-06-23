Nintendo Switch Getting Remaster of 2008 Nintendo DS Game

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting a classic 2008 Nintendo DS game, though right now it's not clear when exactly Switch and Switch Lite users can look forward to revisiting the 13-year-old-game. In fact, right now, there's no word of a western release, only a Japanese release, which will happen sometime this year. Of course, if it never comes west, Switch and Switch Lite users will need to import the game or create a Japanese Switch account.

As for the game itself, it's a remaster of Knights in the Nightmare. The remaster -- which is also coming to mobile devices -- is being handled by the game's original developer, Sting Entertainment.

As you may remember, Knights in the Nightmare is a strategy game meets shoot 'em up meets RPG that debuted back in 2008 via the Nintendo DS. Two years later, the game came to PSP. While there's no word of this remaster coming west, the original did.

Speaking of the original, it released to decent reviews, garnering a 76 on Metacritic. It's unclear how the game sold commercially, but apparently well enough to warrant a remaster.

"Somewhere between heaven and the underworld, a mysterious Wisp is re-awakening the souls of the dead to confront the evil that took their lives and kingdom," reads an official pitch of the game. "Control this spirit and command fallen knights in this captivating story of loss and redemption."

