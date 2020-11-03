Major Nintendo Switch Game Reportedly Leaked

✖

A major Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has reportedly leaked. 2020 has been an exceedingly leaky year for Nintendo. When Switch and Switch Lite games aren't leaking, the "Nintendo Switch Pro" is leaking alongside long-canceled games. Continuing this trend, a major Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite leak has revealed a substantial game seemingly coming to both platforms in the near future.

The leak comes way of dataminers, the origin of most leaks these days. Digging through Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, dataminers have discovered a Nintendo Switch profile within these files. Now, it's possible this is simply leftover code sitting in Unreal Engine 4, though for now, this is impossible to concretely know.

Over on YouTube, Canadian Guy Eh reveals that there's also the following snippet hidden within the code: "Copied from Falcon." Why is this noteworthy? Well, because it's believed that Falcon was the project name for Spyro Reignited Trilogy, a game developer Toys for Bob previously worked on and was brought to Switch. In other words, this could be the explanation for why Switch code is sitting in the files of the game that's currently not available for Switch and that hasn't been announced for Switch.

Of course, it's also possible both things are true. While this may not be any indication that Crash Bandicoot 4 is coming to Switch and Switch Lite, the game may still be coming to the pair of sister consoles, after all, this isn't the first time a Switch port has leaked.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Nintendo, Toys for Bob, nor Activision -- have commented on this reported leak, and it's unlikely any will, as all have a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch -- including all of the latest news, guides, reviews, deals, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below:

H/T, Nintendo Everything.