New Pokemon Leak Has Nintendo Switch Fans Excited

A new Pokemon leak has Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch fans excited. This month, Pokemon Sword and Shield's second DLC, The Crown Tundra, released, adding hours of content to the Switch and Switch Lite exclusives. However, many Pokemon fans are already looking forward to what's next, including what will presumably be the next mainline release dropping next year. Tapping into this anticipation, a new leak has surfaced teasing Pokemon fans what's coming from the series next, and in the process, has left many excited.

Over on Twitter, Centro Pokemon reveals a snippet from a licensing magazine provided by GB Eye that divulges some interesting information. For one, it claims a new Pokemon app of some sort is releasing during Q4 2020, or in other words, the next month or two. Meanwhile, the licensing magazine is also anticipating a new line of special products for the series 25 anniversary. Lastly, the magazine notes that 2021 will be a very exciting year for the Pokemon brand.

Now, it's unclear if the magazine is anticipating a big 2021 for Pokemon because of the aforementioned anniversary or because it knows something we don't. You'd assume it's the former, but apparently, the magazine is aware of a new app that the public is not aware of, which lends credence to the belief that it does indeed have some information it's basing all of this on.

Some interesting info from a licensing magazine. According to them, Pokémon is releasing a new app in Q4 2020. Also a new line of products for the 25th anniversary is expected with the name #25. Gb eye also says 2021 is going to be very exciting for the Pokémon brand. https://t.co/PPZCvZAkHr — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 27, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's not exactly clear what's based on concrete information or what's based on speculation. That said, it has Pokemon fans excited, particularly for 2021.

