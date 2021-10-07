Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game Delayed Day Before Release

The release of a highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game has been delayed. In two days, Metroid Dread, one of Nintendo Switch’s big holiday releases, will drop. Thankfully, for Metroid fans, this release hasn’t been delayed. What has been delayed is the release of Gang Beasts, which was set to finally come to Switch and Switch Lite via the Nintendo eShop tomorrow, October 7. This is no longer happening though. Now, the game is releasing five days later on October 12.

Announcing the delay, developer Boneloaf noted it came down to “an unforeseen beef-jam,” which is likely another way of saying an unforeseen issue. Judging by the delay, this issue is seemingly minor, but whatever it is, isn’t disclosed, which in turn suggests it’s not relevant to the consumer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gang Beasts burst onto the scene back in 2014 via early access. The game’s chaotic co-op gameplay, equal parts entertaining and hilarious, quickly won over the Internet, partially thanks to the many streamers streaming the game and the many Let’s Play style videos that dominated YouTube in 2014 promoting it. That said, by the time the game fully released on PC and PS4 in December 2017, its moment had largely come and gone. Since then, in 2019, it came to Xbox One, and now it’s finally coming to Nintendo Switch. As you may know, the Switch port was only announced back in August, but many Nintendo fans have been waiting to get their hands on the title for years.

“Gang Beasts is a silly multiplayer party game with surly gelatinous characters, brutal slapstick fight sequences, and absurd hazardous environments, set in the mean streets of Beef City,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Customize your character and fight local and online enemies in the melee game mode or fight with friends against the gangs of Beef City in the gang game mode.”

For more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here or, alternatively, on the relevant and recent links listed right below: