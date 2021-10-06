Animal Crossing: New Horizons Leaker Reveals New Features, Characters, and More

On October 15, a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct will happen and reveal the next big update coming to the game. Right now, we have very few official details on the update other than that it will add Brewster and his cafe to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. This won’t change until the Nintendo Direct, but in the meantime, a prominent Nintendo insider and leaker has relayed information about the future of the title.

To dive into the new leak, which comes the way of Samus Hunter, you first need to dive into a report from June, where Samus Hunter relayed that Kapp’n and Brewster are coming to the game in the future, alongside Gyroids, store and museum expansions, and some New Leaf villagers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Calling back on this report, Samus Hunter recently noted that all of this, minus Kapp’n, will be featured in the game’s upcoming November-bound update, which means it should be revealed at the aforementioned Nintendo Direct. In addition to this, Samus Hunter claims new features and content like new crops, cooking, new emotions, and new furniture are all coming as well.

“Alongside Brewster, thanks to the Roost cafe we could access new daily interactions with our villagers and every now and then, get a few visits from some familiar faces and receive some rewards,” added Samus Hunter.

The Nintendo leaker concludes that among the new furniture will be new Nintendo furniture. Unfortunately, this is all that’s divulged, at least pertaining to the November update. Of course, what is here, should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s all information of the unofficial variety, and further, because it’s subject to change.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on the game and all things Nintendo Switch, click here.