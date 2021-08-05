Big Nintendo Switch Exclusive May Have Just Been Accidentally Leaked

✖

A big upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite exclusive may have just been leaked, courtesy of a voice actor possibly working on the game. Nintendo has had a quiet 2021 so far, both in terms of new releases and announcements. That said, according to various reports and rumors, it has several unannounced games waiting in the wing and updates on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and more being prepared. Whether all of this is true or not, remains to be seen, but it does appear like one of the aforementioned "unannounced games" has leaked.

During a recent interview with Din's Meteorite, Jenna Coleman, who, among other things, voices Melia in Xenoblade Chronicles, seemingly let spill word of a new game in development. While talking about returning to Xenoblade Chronicles for the recent Definitive Edition and the new epilogue it added, Coleman notes that she thinks another game is in the works before admitting that she's not sure if she's allowed to say that.

As you would expect, many fans of the series have taken this as confirmation that a third game is in development, and while this is a reasonable conclusion, it's not a bulletproof conclusion. For one, Coleman could be mistaken. Two, things could have changed since Coleman learned of the project -- assuming she's not involved -- and they can also change in the future. And lastly, it's possible a new game doesn't refer to a third entry, but a spin-off.

At the moment, we have no clue what Monolith Soft is up to. In 2017, they released Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which was followed up by a story expansion in 2018. Then in 2020, they released the aforementioned Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. Suffice to say, if they have been working on a third Xenoblade Chronicles game, it's possible it's been for several years at this point, which in turn suggest it may not very far away from releasing.

Unfortunately, for now, all Xenoblade Chronicles fans have is speculation. Nintendo and Monolith Soft could squash this speculation with an official comment or statement, but typically neither comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is said, salient or not. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo Switch and all things Nintendo in general, click here.