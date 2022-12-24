Nintendo Switch Christmas Sale Makes One of the Best Games $1.99

There are hundreds of Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED games on sale for Christmas and the broader holiday sale. One of the best eShop deals though is for one of the best games ever made and knocks said game down to just $1.99. Normally it costs $20, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. That said, it's a limited-time deal. More specifically, the offer is set to expire on January 8, 2023.

The game in question is Inside from independent developer Playdead. First released in 2016 to a 93 on Metacritic, Inside is widely regarded as one of the best games of its year. And according to Wikipedia, it's one of the best games of all time as well. To be fair, it's difficult to think of any better game in the puzzle platformer genre.

In addition to $2, you will need 1.5 GB of free space to download the game. On Switch, it supports TV mode, Tabletop mode, and Handheld mode, and has the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere."

If you're reading this after January 8 or don't have $2 after buying everyone Christmas gifts, don't worry, the game regularly goes on sale so there's a good chance you will be able to get on Switch for a similar price point at a few different points of 2023.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest Switch news, rumors, leaks, and speculation, as well as all of the latest deals like this one -- click here or check out the relevant links right below: