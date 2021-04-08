Nintendo Switch Leak Reveals One of Its Biggest Games Yet

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite leak has revealed one of the biggest games yet coming to the pair of Nintendo consoles. Many of the most popular and biggest games pass releasing on the Switch and Switch Lite due to the console's lack of power. Big-budget, technically demanding games aren't easy to port Switch and Switch Lite, however, while many games pass on releasing on the Switch and Switch Lite at launch, many eventually come to the pair of consoles via post-launch ports. The latest to continue this trend is Borderlands 3, or at least that's what a new leak suggests Gearbox has in the pipeline.

Right now, every mainline Borderlands game is available on the Switch and Switch Lite, minus Borderlands 3, the latest entry in the series that hit back in 2019. In the past, Gearbox divulged its desire to bring the looter-shooter to the Nintendo machines, and it even seemingly teased a Switch port around the game's initial launch. However, despite Gearbox's interest in bringing Borderlands 3 to the platform, this hasn't happened yet, though it does look like the port has been in the works in the meantime.

This morning, PEGI -- the organization that rates games for release in Europe -- rated Borderlands 3: Director's Cut for Nintendo Switch. So far, Gearbox and 2K haven't matched this with an official announcement, but one is presumably coming sooner rather than later as ratings like this usually surface right before a game releases, and in order for Borderlands 3: Director's Cut to release soon, it needs to be revealed, unless of course, the aforementioned pair are going the stealth-release route. Whatever the case, not only does the rating leak the port, but suggests a release is somewhat imminent.

Borderlands 3 is available via the Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more coverage on the looter-shooter, click here.

"Borderlands 3 is, in many ways, a lot. From the start of the game to the point where you’ve spent full days playing, that statement remains true," reads the opening of our review of the game. "There are a lot of guns, there are a lot of ways to get distracted, there are a lot of jokes, and there are a lot of moments that feel like they’re just strung together by various people yelling at you. Underneath this avalanche of absolutely everything is a shining spectacle of a looter shooter, a culmination of rewarding and challenging features chained together by a so-so story."