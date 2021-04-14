Nintendo Switch Gets 3 Stealth Releases, Including One of 2012's Best Games

✖

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite got not one, not two, but three new games today via stealth release. Today, a Nintendo Direct -- or more specifically, a Nintendo Direct focused on smaller indie games -- went down. And like most Nintendo Directs, Nintendo and its partners surprised players with a few stealth releases, which is to say, announced games for the platform and released them in the same day. In other words, Switch and Switch Lite users have three extra games they can download today, one of which is a port of one of 2012's best games.

The first of these three games -- one of 2012's best games -- is FEZ, which released nine years ago to a 91 on Metacritic. Developed by Polytron Corporation, it's a puzzle platformer that was originally an Xbox 360 exclusive, but it's since come to other platforms.

"Gomez is a 2D creature living in a 2D world. Or is he? When the existence of a mysterious 3rd dimension is revealed to him, Gomez is sent out on a journey that will take him to the very end of time and space," reads an official blurb about the game. "Use your ability to navigate 3D structures from four distinct classic 2D perspectives."

The second of these three games is The Longing from developer Studio Seufz and publisher Application Systems Heidelberg. An adventure meets idle game, The Longing debuted on PC via Steam last year to a 76 on Metacritic.

"Play as a lonely Shade, the last servant of a king who once ruled an underground kingdom," reads an official synopsis of the game. "The king’s powers have faded and he falls asleep for 400 days to regain his might. It is your duty to stay in the earthen palace until he awakens. As soon as you start, the game inevitably counts down the 400 days – even when you stop playing and exit the game. It is now up to you to decide what to do with your solitary existence beneath the soil. Don’t stress yourself, you have plenty of time."

The third and final stealth release is There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension, a point-and-click comedy adventure from developer Draw Me a Pixel. Like The Longing, it debuted last year, but to a far more impressive 89 on Metacritic.

"There is no game. So don't go messing things up by clicking everywhere. You don’t want to be kicked out of your video game world, do you? Of course not," reads an official elevator pitch of the game.

For more coverage on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here.

In the most recent and related news, a classic Game Boy Color game is coming to Switch and Switch Lite later this month. Meanwhile, a new Instagram post from the official Halo Twitter account has ignited speculation of a Nintendo x Xbox announcement.