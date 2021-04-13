Nintendo Switch Leaker Reveals Three Big Unannounced Switch Games

✖

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite rumor has surfaced over on Twitter, and it's making the rounds for supposedly revealing three fairly big games coming to the pair of platforms. Unfortunately, for those looking for brand new games, this new rumor doesn't come bearing a huge amount of news about any new unannounced games not yet released, but two ports, which the Switch and Switch Lite continue to get a ton of, and what sounds like a remake or a re-release of an older game.

Over on Twitter, leaking group Leaky Pandy relays word that one of these games is Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which is apparently finally coming to the Switch and Switch Lite. As you may remember, Bandai Namco seemingly leaked this months ago, but at the time denied it was anything. Of course, this could have been true, but this suggests otherwise.

The second of these Nintendo Switch-bound games is either Dark Souls 2 or Dark Souls 3 or both. This wouldn't be very surprising considering the first game is already available via the Switch.

The last of these three games is the most surprising. According to Leaky Pandy, 1997 game Tales of Destiny is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, there's no word whether this is a re-release, a remaster, or a remake. Whatever the case, unlike the aforementioned ports, this would be a brand new release.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt. While the source in question is -- typically -- reliable it doesn't mean any of this information should be taken as official. It's all unofficial information, and equally important is the fact that it's also all subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Bandai Namco has not addressed this rumor in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it provides right as it comes through.

