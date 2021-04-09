✖

A new Nintendo Switch Online report has bad news for subscribers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. Right now, Nintendo Switch Online treats those with a membership to the subscription service with "free" NES and SNES games every month. In 2021, the Nintendo Switch Online library is full of many of the best and most popular SNES and NES games. As it fills, many subscribers are beginning to wonder what's next. The obvious thing to do is to add N64 games to the mix, which some rumors and leaks have suggested is what's coming. A few other rumors and leaks have suggested Nintendo will skip the N64 in favor of adding GameCube and Wii games. Meanwhile, there have even been rumblings Nintendo is about to overhaul the subscription service and add all three of these legacy consoles.

That said, according to a new report, none of this is happening, at least not anytime soon. Speaking to these recent rumors and rumblings, industry insider Nate Drake claims they have not heard a "shred of info" about a revamp of Nintendo Switch Online. Of course, this doesn't mean it's not happening but considering the insider has been at the forefront of Nintendo Switch Pro reporting, it would be odd if they didn't know about an NSO overhaul happening.

Adding to this, the insider casts serious doubt that a Nintendo Switch Online overhaul will be shared soon, let alone released soon. Previous rumors, such as the one they are addressing, claims something could happen on the NSO front as early as this month or next.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. At this point, we have several layers of unofficial information, all of which is also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on a single bit of any of this. Typically, Nintendo refrains from commenting on rumors, reports, leaks, and all information of the unofficial and speculative variety. In other words, don't expect this to change, but, if for some reason it does we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Elsewhere in the Nintendo rumor mill is a new report about a huge Nintendo Direct in the cooking pot as well new evidence pointing towards the existence of the Nintendo Switch Pro, the long-rumored Switch revision that will add more power and specs to the platform at a premium price.