Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Next 3 DLC Characters Possibly Leaked

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next three DLC characters have possibly been revealed from the most unlikely source. Last week, Nintendo surprised Switch and Switch Lite players by revealing that Final Fantasy villain Sephiroth was coming to Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC. Fast-forward to last night, and the character is now in the Switch and Switch Lite game, leaving three more DLC fighters remaining. At the moment of publishing, Nintendo hasn't said a peep about who these three characters could be, and rumors have also been quite scarce.

That said, earlier this year, in a message board post asking for Fighters Pass Volume 2 predictions, an anonymous user wrote the following six characters: Min-Min, Steve, Sephiroth, Doomguy, Ryu Hayabusa, and Rayman. As you can see, so far, the anonymous user has predicted every Fighters Pass Volume 2 DLC character so far. Of course, this could be an extremely lucky guess, but there's also a chance that this anonymous user wasn't merely guessing when they shared this list, or at least that's the speculation making the rounds within the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community.

Again, it's not impossible this is just a lucky guess, it's just extremely unlikely for obvious reasons, but also because nobody was guessing Sephiroth because Cloud is already in the game, and because Final Fantasy isn't a Nintendo series, it was assumed Final Fantasy would never get a second character, at least not anytime soon. Meanwhile, Min Min is another character that nobody saw coming.

For now, it's impossible to know if this is simply the world's luckiest guess or a genuine bit of inside information. We'll likely get an answer when the next DLC character is revealed, but right now, it's unclear when this will happen. That said if this isn't just a lucky guess it means either Doomguy, Rayman, or Ryu Hayabusa are coming next.

