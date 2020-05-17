Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Revealed This Week - May 10-16

A slew of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games were revealed this week. That said, not all of these games tickle the ol' fancy, but some do. And in case you missed any of these games, we've compiled them into one list that will make your wallet nervous. Not only were many promising Switch and Switch Lite games revealed this week, but some are releasing quite soon. In fact, all five games on here will be out by the end of summer. This week, Nintendo Switch owners can look forward to Mario doing origami, conquering the PGA Tour, taking back Vinyl City from the EDM Empire, playing a game that looks like Pokemon but is named like Digimon, and stepping into the shoes of a weird skull with the power of possession.

Paper Mario: The Origami King Pitch: "The kingdom has been ravaged by an origami menace! Join Mario and his new partner, Olivia, as they battle evil Folded Soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach’s castle from the clutches of King Olly in this comedy-filled adventure, only on the Nintendo Switch system." Release Date: July 17

No Straight Roads Pitch: "Take back Vinyl City - with rock! Embark on a music-based action-adventure as indie rock band members Mayday & Zuke and lead a musical revolution against EDM empire No Straight Roads. After being unfairly rejected in their audition to join No Straight Roads, Mayday & Zuke uncover the evil intentions behind the NSR empire. It’s now down to them to save their city from corruption. Enjoy fast & frenetic combat with a musical twist as these two aspiring rock artists fight back with the power of music!" Release Date: June 30

PGA Tour 2K21 Pitch: "Play against the pros. Play with your crew. In PGA TOUR 2K21, you can play by the rules or create your own featuring a new PGA TOUR Career Mode, licensed courses, and more!" Release Date: August 21

Nexomon: Extinction Pitch: "Nexomon: Extinction is a return to classic monster-catching games, complete with a brand new story, eccentric characters and over 300 unique Nexomon to trap and tame. The world is on the brink of extinction as mighty Tyrant Nexomon fight for dominion over humans and monsters. Join the guild of tamers and begin an epic journey to restore balance before all hope is lost…" Release Date: Summer 2020