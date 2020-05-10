Top 6 Nintendo Switch Games Revealed This Week
Video game releases have slowed down considerably due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, not many developers and publishers are revealing their new games right now as everyone prepares for the next-gen consoles. Despite this, there were numerous Nintendo Switch games revealed this week, including some quite promising titles. Some of these games aren't releasing until next year, but others are releasing very soon.
That said, if you're looking for the biggest new Nintendo Switch game, then this week is going to disappoint you. Unfortunately, not a single "big" Nintendo Switch game was revealed this week, but that doesn't mean there weren't any promising Switch games revealed.
Below, you can check out the top 6 new Nintendo Switch games revealed this week. Meanwhile, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget there's plenty of new Switch games that released this week that may interest you. You can check out all of these new releases by clicking right here.
RESOLUTIION
Pitch: "Resolutiion is a fast-paced action-adventure created by two angry German brothers leading a band of vagrants who loaded it with lovely pixels, dirty jokes, deep ideas and badass emotional tunes for 20 hours of punishing combat, rewarding exploration, and layered storytelling. Will you be the player or will you be played? In the Infinite Empire nothing is as it seems.
Release Date: May 28
KHOLAT
Pitch: "Kholat is an exploration adventure game with elements of horror, inspired by a true event known as the Dyatlov Pass incident – a mysterious death of nine Russian hikers, which led to countless, unconfirmed hypotheses. The player will plunge directly into the boundless scenery of the inhospitable Ural Mountains with the task to find out what really happened. In the course of events, you may come across more speculations than expected…"
Release Date: May 14
THE ETERNAL CASTLE: REMASTERED
Pitch: "The Eternal Castle: Remastered is an ambitious attempt to modernize an old classic in order to keep its memory alive. Through detailed research and hard work, the production team tried to expand the experience while keeping the same ‘feel’ and emotional flow of the original masterpiece from 1987."
Release Date: May 15
DARK LIGHT
Pitch: "Dark Light is a sci-fi action-platformer with unique gameplay. Explore an apocalypse cyberpunk world full of supernatural beings. Encounter and defeat creatures of darkness that are invisible to the naked eye, detected only with the light source of your drone. Experience the horror and feel their presence as they surround you."
Release Date: TBA
FORGONE
Pitch: "Foregone is a fast and fluid 2D action-platformer packed with legendary loot and stunning pixel art. Collect an arsenal of powerful weapons and upgradeable skills, then use them to shoot and slash your way through hand-crafted pixel environments hiding a treasure trove of secrets. Unravel a compelling story of regret and conspiracy as you slice your way through hordes of enemies and carry out your mission to save Calagan from total annihilation."
Release Date: October 5
STEAMDOLLS: ORDER OF CHAOS0comments
Pitch: "SteamDolls is a steampunk-inspired Metroidvania game with a grimy touch of brutality. Blast your way to your objective or stick to the shadows and perform violent assassinations on unsuspecting guards as you struggle with the haunting apparitions of a mesmerizing witch trying to reveal the truth about a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the world."
Release Date: 2021
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.