Top New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games Releasing This Week -- May 3-9, 2020
The first proper week of May is here, and after a busy week to send off April, the new video game releases have slowed down considerably, at least for the moment. However, there are still plenty of new Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One games dropping this week, they just aren't the most blockbuster releases. This week players will become The Baba Yaga, then transform into an ordinary red fox, before becoming retro versions of Jay and Silent Bob. On top of this, players will race their bike down a treacherous mountain, play an RPG version of PONG, unleash some furry during quarantine, and lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula.
As always, it's important to remember that this is NOT a complete list of every single new video game releasing this week across every single video game platform in human history. This is a weekly series that's primarily and only concerned with every single salient new video game release. In this case, salient means not only the big and flashy games that make your PS4 sound like a jet engine, but any quality looking title or any game that has an appreciable level of buzz and anticipation surrounding it.
In addition to the newest and hottest debuts, ports, remasters, and remakes are also included. And the same goes for meaty DLC. What's not included are minor DLC drops that give your horse shiny armor or games releasing into early access of any form.
Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game will somehow sneak their way on here, this weekly series is chiefly focused on traditional console and PC games.
NOTE: Games are ordered insignificance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's absolutely zero significance to the ordering.
PICK OF THE WEEK: JOHN WICK HEX
Pitch: "Become The Baba Yaga. John Wick Hex is a fast-paced, action-oriented strategy game that makes you think and strike like John Wick, the professional hitman of the critically acclaimed film franchise."
Platforms: PS4 (Already Available On: PC)
Release Date: May 5
SPIRIT OF THE NORTH
Pitch: "Spirit of the North is a single-player 3rd-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC (Already Available On: PS4)
Release Date: May 7
VOID BASTARDS
Pitch: "Forget everything you know about first-person shooters: Void Bastards asks you to take charge, not just point your gun and fire. Your task is to lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula. You make the decisions: where to go, what to do, and who to fight. And then you must carry out that strategy in the face of strange and terrible enemies."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PS4 (Already Available On: PC and Xbox One)
Release Date: May 7
LONELY MOUNTAINS: DOWNHILL
Pitch: "Just you and your bike - take it on a thrilling ride down an unspoiled mountain landscape. Make your way through thick forests, narrow trails, and wild rivers. Race, jump, slide and try not to crash - all the way from the peak to the valley!"
Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Already Available On: PC, PS4, and Xbox One)
Release Date: May 7
JAY AND SILENT BOB: MALL BRAWL
Pitch: "Play as Jay and Silent Bob in a retro 8-bit sidescrolling brawler. Go solo or team up with a friend. Pummel enemies with hard-hitting combos, dash attacks, and elbow drops as well as a random assortment of weapons as you battle your way out of the mall and back to the Quickstop."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: May 7
PONG QUEST
Pitch: "PONG Quest is a new take on the seminal arcade smash. Take control of a brave young paddle and traverse treacherous lands - each loosely based on various classic Atari hits - in this uniquely PONG-themed dungeon-crawling RPG."
Platforms: Nintendo Switch (Already Available On: PC)
Release Date: May 7
FURY UNLEASHED
Pitch: "Fury Unleashed is a combo-driven roguelite action platformer — each kill you make increases your combo. Hit certain thresholds and your damage resistance and healing powers will kick in! It’s a game you can even beat in one ultimate combo. Are you up to the task?"
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One
Release Date: May 8
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.