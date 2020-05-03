Top New PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Games Releasing This Week -- May 3-9, 2020

The first proper week of May is here, and after a busy week to send off April, the new video game releases have slowed down considerably, at least for the moment. However, there are still plenty of new Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One games dropping this week, they just aren't the most blockbuster releases. This week players will become The Baba Yaga, then transform into an ordinary red fox, before becoming retro versions of Jay and Silent Bob. On top of this, players will race their bike down a treacherous mountain, play an RPG version of PONG, unleash some furry during quarantine, and lead the rag-tag Void Bastards out of the Sargasso Nebula.

As always, it's important to remember that this is NOT a complete list of every single new video game releasing this week across every single video game platform in human history. This is a weekly series that's primarily and only concerned with every single salient new video game release. In this case, salient means not only the big and flashy games that make your PS4 sound like a jet engine, but any quality looking title or any game that has an appreciable level of buzz and anticipation surrounding it.

In addition to the newest and hottest debuts, ports, remasters, and remakes are also included. And the same goes for meaty DLC. What's not included are minor DLC drops that give your horse shiny armor or games releasing into early access of any form.

Lastly, while the occasional Google Stadia or mobile game will somehow sneak their way on here, this weekly series is chiefly focused on traditional console and PC games.

NOTE: Games are ordered insignificance, and significance is determined by me, which means there's absolutely zero significance to the ordering.