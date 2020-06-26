Nintendo Switch Getting Creepy 90s Style Horror Game

✖

Developer Casper Croes has revealed that its survival horror meets action-adventure game, Alisa, which is described as a throwback to the golden age of 3D horror games, is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. The news comes on the back of the game's completed Kickstarter, and more specifically, on the back of the game not only achieving funding, but hitting some stretch goals in the process.

According to Casper Croes, Alisa is a classic late-90's horror game set in a fictional and fantasy universe inspired by the 1920s. In it, you play as Alisa, an Elite Royal Agent who's chasing a wanted criminal, which eventually leads her to a haunted dollhouse.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out an official trailer:

"Alisa is a classic late-90s style horror-themed action-adventure game set in a fantasy universe inspired on the 1920s," reads an official pitch of the game. "You play as an Elite Royal Agent called Alisa. While she is chasing a wanted criminal, she ends up in an old Victorian mansion. She tries to find a way out while being haunted by materialized and mechanized doll-like humanoids. Can you survive the Dollhouse?"

In addition to Nintendo Switch, Alisa is in development for PC, as well as PlayStation and Xbox. At the moment, it's unclear what generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles it's coming to. It's presumably dropping on PS4 and Xbox One, but for now, this isn't clear.

Meanwhile, there's currently no word of a precise release date, but the developer is aiming to have the game out sometime in 2021.

