Nintendo Switch Lite Leaked in April, But Nobody Believed It Was Real

Nintendo officially revealed the smaller, stripped-down version of their wildly popular portable console earlier this month, confirming some of the rumors that had previously been circulating around the Internet. The upcoming device features a smaller body with the Joy-Cons not being detachable, but this comes at a $100 price drop. That said, there were plenty of rumors leading up to the official announcement, but it appears that one leak actually revealed the shell of the device. However, it did not seem to convince many people as it went practically unnoticed.

Twitter user “PiranhaCapital” sent out a tweet earlier this year on April 17th. The photo that was attached to said tweet was of the back of the shell of the turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite. Now that we know this is an actual product that will be released later this year, we can look back at this tweet and laugh, knowing that we’ve already seen the device. Unfortunately, it wasn’t really taken seriously back in April, but now has resurfaced thanks to Reddit user “Thraxmo.”

I measured it. It’s 8.5 inches wide, or a sheet of paper or an OG Switch with one joy-con detached. Game card slot = 1 inch. Slot in picture is 90px, total width is 762px. pic.twitter.com/w80aQIxXcH — Piranha Plant Capital (@PiranhaCapital) April 17, 2019

It’s completely understandable that many would believe the above photo was a fake. After all, it is always best to remain a bit skeptical when it comes to leaks and rumors. However, this one proved out to be real in a pretty significant way, giving us a look at the Nintendo Switch Lite months ahead of its official reveal. Needless to say, we may want to start paying attention to a few more things around the Internet, but again, remain cautious.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will be arriving on September 20th for $199.99, and it will be available in three colors: yellow, grey, and turquoise. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live now. For even more information on the upcoming handheld-only device, check out some of our previous coverage.

