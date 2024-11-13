Nintendo Warns Switch Owners to Not Get Dog Pee on the Console

Nintendo has released a strange, albeit appropriate, warning to Switch owners urging them not to let dog pee get on the console. More so than its competition at PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo has always been known for having a bit more of a personality as a company. This is seen not only via its various Nintendo Direct presentations, but also on social media where some of its biggest announcements begin with overt declarations like, “This is Miyamoto.” Now, Nintendo has continued this trend of moving to the beat of its own drum in a hilarious new public service announcement.

In a recent message posted to one of its Japanese X accounts, Nintendo informed Switch users of the harm that dogs can cause the hardware. Nintendo shared extensive detail on this topic and let fans know that they shouldn’t get dog pee or saliva on the Switch as it could “cause the device to malfunction.” To further get this point across, it posted an image of a cartoon dog chewing on a pair of Joy-Con. To conclude, Nintendo urged Switch fans to keep the platform out of the reach of dogs so that they don’t suffer a cruel, urine-ridden fate.

“When you take your eyes off it, your pet turns your Nintendo Switch into a toy!” the message reads. “By the time you notice, it’s already covered in drool. Pet saliva and urine can cause the device to malfunction due to water exposure. If you have pets, be careful about where you place your Switch.”

This PSA from Nintendo is definitely a bit bizarre to see come from a corporation of its stature, but it’s also a sentiment that I can get behind. As someone who has purchased a lot of secondhand video game consoles and accessories over the past few years, I’m always shocked to see how many contain bite marks that clearly came from dogs. Video games are expensive, especially those on Nintendo’s platforms, so be sure to take care of them!

And if your dog does pee on your Nintendo Switch? Well, you can always resort to the tried and true method of submerging the Switch in a bag of rice. Just be sure to also wipe it down with a Clorox wipe or two as well before going back to playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.