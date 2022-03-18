Nintendo Switch Users Surprised With Special Stealth Release

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users have been surprised by a special stealth release. It’s a slow period for the Nintendo Switch. Apart from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, every major release so far this year has skipped the platform and Nintendo itself doesn’t have much releasing of note until later this year. Switch users do have Kirby and the Forgotten Land coming later this month, but Kirby is far from an A-tier Nintendo property. Fortunately, April is looking a bit better for Switch users with the likes of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MLB The Show 22, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, The House of the Dead: Remake, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed all coming to the Nintendo platform. This isn’t The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 or Bayonetta 3, but it’s better than how the first three months of the year have treated Switch fans. It’s not April yet though. That said, the aforementioned stealth release may hold over fans until it is.

The stealth release comes the way of Girls Make Games, an American organization that was founded back in 2014 with the aim to support girls to pursue careers in the video game industry, an industry historically dominated by men. As for the game itself, it’s called Shredded Secrets, it was made by middle-schoolers, and it’s now available on the Nintendo eShop for $5 out of nowhere.

Below, you can read more about the game and check out an official trailer as well:

“Shredded Secrets is a charming story-based 2D platformer that lets you step into the lives of four people at a middle school – Isabella, Taylor, London, and Oakley,” reads an official pitch for the game. “Their lives intersect at different points as each character faces their own complex issues. Isabella, dubbed the “nerd” of the school, is being bullied by Oakley, a problematic kid in her grade. Taylor struggles with his grades, anxiety, and pressure from his family to do well in school. London is navigating depression and grief, while trying to keep up with her job as a middle school teacher. Learn each character’s fears and face off against bullies, hurled insults, inner demons, grade monsters & more. Seek comfort in each character’s favorite item. Confront your biggest enemy – the worst bully, or your inner self! Shredded Secrets builds empathy, manifesting human issues through interesting and charming gameplay.”

