Nintendo Switch Finally Getting Long-Awaited Retro Game This Month

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are finally getting a long-awaited game that was announced for the Switch platform back in 2018. More specifically, and after three years of waiting, Switch and Switch Lite, and soon the Nintendo Switch OLED, is getting Dusk, a retro first-person shooter that pays homage to games like DOOM, Quake, and Half-Life.

According to the Nintendo eShop, Dusk is finally coming to various Nintendo Switch models on October 28, 2021, priced at $20, which is how much it costs on other platforms. In other words, there’s no Nintendo Switch tax as there sometimes is. On Nintendo Switch, the game will require 2.7 GB and support all three modes of play, but will unfortunately only come with English language support and nothing else.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2018 via David Szymanski and New Blood Interactive via the PC and the PC only. And this is still the only platform it’s available on. At the time of release, the game was received warmly by critics, who collectiebly gave it a score of 88 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it’s understood that the game also sold quite well, especially in relation to its budget and publisher expectations.

“Dusk reintroduces you to a world where butchery and bloodshed must be mastered… if you’re to survive ’til dawn. Inspired by Doom, Quake, Blood, Heretic, Hexen, Half-Life, Redneck Rampage, and all your ’90s favorites, while featuring a soundtrack by metal music mastermind Andrew Hulshult,” reads an official pitch of the game. “In three distinct campaign episodes hand-crafted from straight outta the ’90s, players will battle through an onslaught of mystical backwater cultists, possessed militants and even darker forces and attempt to discover just what lurks beneath the Earth. Featuring a vast arsenal of badass weaponry including sickles, swords, crossbows, rifles, dual-wielded and double-barreled shotguns, and incredibly necessary grenade and rocket launchers, DUSK brings unapologetic retro action from start to finish.”

