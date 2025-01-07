Nintendo Switch Exclusive Returns to the eShop After Removal

A Nintendo Switch console exclusive has returned to the Nintendo Switch eShop after being removed from sale last year on December 1. In other words, Nintendo fans have been unable to buy the Nintendo Switch console exclusive for over a month now. There was previously no word of the when the Nintendo Switch game, an RPG, would return to the Nintendo Switch eShop, leaving fans with nothing but guesses and speculation. That said, it returned today in the same out-of-nowhere fashion as its disappearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Nintendo Switch exclusive in question hails from 2022, a year Nintendo Switch gamers were treated to the likes of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Persona 5 Royal, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, NieR Automata, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and a variety of releases in what was a decent year for the machine, though far from the highs of the machine.

One release that is often forgotten — the aforementioned console exclusive — is Triangle Strategy from Square Enix, a tactical role-playing game inspired by the likes of Final Fantasy Tactics and classic Fire Emblem games.

In the modern day, tactical RPGs are fairly niche, which perhaps explains why the game flew under the radar, despite having an 83 on Metacritic, a solid score. It also came to PC and some VR devices, but it didn’t quite resonate there either. Whatever the case, the game hasn’t been available to purchase on the Nintendo Switch eShop since December 1, 2024. The issue has been resolved though.

Those interested in buying the RPG now that it is back on the Nintendo Switch eShop should expect to pay $59.99 for it and fork over 7 GB of space to download it. For this, you get a hardcore tactical RPG that is about 30 to 50 hours, with the variance coming down to how much side content is engaged with. Completionists on the other hand will need roughly 100 hours with the game.

“Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference and key choices will influence the story,” reads an official description of the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop for those unfamiliar with it. “When faced with truly momentous decisions, your advisors will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. Persuade them before their vote is cast to help forge your own path ahead. Remember, your allies and decisions can change the fate of Norzelia itself.”

For more Nintendo Switch coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch deals — click here.