Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games on Sale for Very Limited Time

The Nintendo eShop "Big Ol' Super Sale" is live, but not for much longer. Between now and the start of July 7, the sale is still live, but obviously, you're going to have to act quick if you want to take advantage of the "up to 50 percent" savings. The highlight of the sale is certainly the discounts on the Nintendo Switch exclusive games, which rarely go on sale. Of course, these discounts aren't mega discounts, but they never are with Nintendo Switch exclusives. It's important to reiterate that this is not a live article, which means by the time you're reading this the deals may have expired if it's past July 7. Further, even if July 7 hasn't come yet, it's possible these deals may have been tweaked. Usually, this doesn't happen, but it's a possibility. Below, you can check out a few highlighted deals, all of which are for Nintendo Switch-exclusive games. This includes not a trailer for each game and an "about" for each game, but a LINK to the game's Nintendo eShop listing.

Astrail Chain - 30% Off About: "The few survivors of a massive global disaster gather together in a futuristic megacity. Now it's your job to protect them against otherworldly invaders-but you're not alone as a member of a special police task force equipped with sentient armaments called Legions"

Super Mario Odyssey -- 30% Off About: "Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join Mario and his new ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Use amazing new abilities-like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies-to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans!"

No More Heroes 3 - 50% Off About: "The legendary assassin Travis Touchdown makes his glorious return to the Madness! Our hero, Travis Touchdown, must make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in order to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien assassins from taking over the Earth."

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - 30% Off About: "As Link, you awaken in a strange land away from Hyrule, where animals talk and monsters roam. To uncover the truth behind your whereabouts and rouse the legendary Wind Fish, explore Koholint Island and all its trap-ridden dungeons, reimagined in stunning detail for this new release of one of the most beloved The Legend of Zelda games. Along the way, you'll meet a hilarious assortment of charming characters to which you'll never want to say goodbye."

Paper Mario: The Origami King - 30% Off About: "The kingdom has been ravaged by an origami menace! Join Mario and his new partner, Olivia, as they battle evil Folded Soldiers, repair the damaged landscape, and try to free Princess Peach's castle from the clutches of King Olly in this comedy-filled adventure, only on the Nintendo Switch system."

Bravely Default II - 30% Off About: "Take a trip to the scenic continent of Excillant. The latest Bravely Default II Final Demo is here to give you a taste of the vivid art, strategic battle system, and memorable music of the game's first main chapter. This demo begins with the game's four main characters, the Heroes of Light, already on their journey, and with numerous Jobs and Abilities at their disposal! Whether you're brand-new to the series or a longtime fan, this demo is a great way to try out the game!"

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - 30% Off About: "Barrel-blast into a critically acclaimed Donkey Kong adventure as this beloved franchise makes its Nintendo Switch™ debut with a banana-bunch of new features. Traverse islands packed with platforming perfection and nonstop action as the classic Kongs in the original game, or mix things up by playing the story as Funky Kong in new Funky Mode!"

Super Mario Maker 2 - 30% Off About: "Mario fans of the world, unite! Now you can play, create, and share* the side-scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams in the Super Mario Maker 2 game, available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Dive into the single-player Story Mode and play built-in courses to rebuild Princess Peach's castle. Make your own courses, alone or together. And with a Nintendo Switch Online membership*, share your courses, access a near-endless supply made by others, enjoy online multiplayer, and more!"