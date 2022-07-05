Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Get Mario Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch lite, and Switch OLED have a new Mario surprise. Unlike the "free" N64 and Sega Genesis games, this new Mario surprise is not locked behind the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, which is to say the premium tier of the subscription service. That said, you do need to be a subscriber. If you're on any of the aforementioned trio of consoles but don't have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, you're out of luck.

The new surprise comes in the form of Super Mario Oddysey icons. Why is this a surprise? Well, when Nintendo started releasing free icons every month for subscribers earlier in the year, Super Mario Odyssey was one of the first games featured. And unlike Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it wasn't promised to return every month. Yet, a few months later, it's back, which is a surprise because Nintendo has been pairing Animal Crossing: New Horizons with a different game every month, and it currently has a metric ton of games and series it can still pick from, which is why it's strange it's already gone back to Super Mario Odyssey. Thankfully, the icons are different than the ones previously offered, at least so far. Each week for the remainder of the month new icons will be cycled in, and they should be all Super Mario Odyssey-themed until next month. Whether they will be new, only time will tell.

As for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons offering this month, it features characters with a July birthday, continuing the pattern that's been set from the start of this promotion, which is to dish out Animal Crossing characters in relation to when their birthday is.

