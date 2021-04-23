Nintendo Switch Update Made Some Secret Changes to Your Console

✖

The most recent Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite update made changes to your console that the patch notes didn't outline. This week, Nintendo released a new firmware update for both the Switch and Switch Lite. According to Nintendo, this update "improved system stability" and nothing else. At the time, we thought this was suspicious, and it looks like the suspicion was well-founded. The update does more than just improve the stability of the console, or at least that's what the files of said update reveal.

Over on Twitter, Nintendo dataminer "OatmealDome" revealed that with the update, the following OS components were updated: Bluetooth, BSD Sockets, and Swear Words list. What updates were made to these three things, isn't 100 percent clear, but the dataminer notes it could be unexciting and inconsequential, hence why none of it was included in the patch notes for the update.

What's interesting though is the update before this added Bluetooth Audio to the console without telling anybody. By "add," we mean audio support was added to the Bluetooth driver in the back-end. There's still no Bluetooth Audio on the consumer side, but it looks like Nintendo is working on fixing this with each update.

[Nintendo Switch System Update] 12.0.1 is out. Patch notes state “stability”, and that’s it. Meanwhile, these OS components were updated: - Bluetooth

- BSD Sockets (creates connections over the Internet)

- Swear words list Probably bug fixes / internal stuff, but we’ll see. https://t.co/FEHDYNiWOs — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 20, 2021

