Big Nintendo Switch Feature Possibly Leaked and Nobody Noticed

The most recent Nintendo Switch update that hit earlier this month has seemingly leaked a long-awaited feature that Switch and Switch Lite users have begging Nintendo to add, yet nobody seems to have noticed, though that's because the patch notes of the update are misleading. According to the patch notes of the latest update to the pair of consoles, said update didn't much. In fact, the patch notes reveal next to nothing. However, the update did more than the patch notes reveal, or at least that's what dataminers are claiming. Looking through the files of the update, it's been discovered that the update added audio support to the Bluetooth driver without telling anybody.

Over on Twitter, Nintendo Switch dataminer, "OatmealDome," relayed word of the discovery, and noted it's currently unclear if anything is making use of this support. And of course, there are no guarantees that this will be used either, however, it's unlikely Nintendo added the feature for no reason, especially considering the context that players have been asking for Bluetooth Audio since launch back in 2017.

I personally don’t think Nintendo would add this for “no reason”, so hopefully this will be used somewhere. (Especially since Bluetooth Audio is a highly requested feature on the Switch.) We’ll see what happens. Maybe it will, maybe it won't. Nintendo works in mysterious ways. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 7, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of this. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt, and not because the source isn't reputable. These are actual files added by the most recent update, but at the moment, all we have are files and possibilities.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on any of the information above, and it probably won't. Nintendo rarely ever comments on rumors, reports, or leaks. Since the release of the Nintendo Switch, it hasn't commented on a single datamining leak, and it's hard to imagine that changing now. However, if it does break this pattern and provide any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

