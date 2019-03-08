This Switch Deal is Better Than Nintendo’s ‘Mario Day’ Offer

Earlier today, Nintendo announced that they would offer a few special promotions starting on March 10th and running until the 16th in celebration of Mario Day (aka Mar10 Day). One of those deals is on a Nintendo Switch system with your choice of one of five Mario games for $329.98. That amounts to savings of $30.

However, you can get a Nintendo Switch bundle at Walmart right now that comes packaged with a $35 eShop code for $299.99 with free 2-day shipping. That’s the same price as a standard Switch, an extra $5 in savings on whatever game you want, and there’s no waiting. Just sayin’.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the other hand, if you already have a Nintendo Switch, the $39.99 Mario Day deals that Nintendo will offer on the following titles are quite enticing:

Super Mario Party, an uproarious party game for up to four players. Play as classic characters in a series of more than 80 fun new minigames.

Super Mario Odyssey, a massive globe-trotting 3D adventure for one to two players. Using his new ally Cappy to control objects, animals and enemies, Mario explores multiple creative Kingdoms to collect Power Moons.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the multiplayer high-speed racer. Race friends through colorful tracks using iconic characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, and even Link from The Legend of Zelda series and the Inklings from Splatoon.

Mario Tennis Aces, a multiplayer sports game. Play locally or online with friends in fast-paced tennis matches across multiple modes.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, a multiplayer side-scrolling platformer with 164 creative and challenging levels.

On a related note, you can also get the official Nintendo Switch dock set for $64.86 at Walmart with free 2-day shipping . That price is 28% off list and only a few bucks shy of an all-time low. Adding an extra dock is well worth it if you have multiple TVs in the house and/or travel a lot.

Finally, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $56.99 (19% off) at Walmart with free shipping. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, and it’s not far off an all-time low.

Features of the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller include excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). Needless to say, if you’ve been playing games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch and wondered how much better the experience would be with the Pro Controller, now would be a good time to find out.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.