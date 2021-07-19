Nintendo Switch Fans Refuse to Believe New Metroid Prime Trilogy Rumor

For years now, Metroid Prime Trilogy has been rumored for Nintendo Switch, and it seems that the rumor is picking up steam once again. This time around, industry insider Jeff Grubb commented on the possibility of a port on the Giant Bomb podcast. According to Grubb, the port is complete, but Nintendo is waiting to release it until the time is right. While this is certainly good news if correct, Nintendo fans can't be blamed for feeling a bit of deja vu, given how many times this rumor has made the rounds! As a result, many Metroid fans took to social media to share their disbelief that the port is actually happening.

Are you hoping to see Metroid Prime Trilogy on Switch? Have you given up hope the compilation will be ported? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Metroid Prime Trilogy!