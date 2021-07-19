Nintendo Switch Fans Refuse to Believe New Metroid Prime Trilogy Rumor
For years now, Metroid Prime Trilogy has been rumored for Nintendo Switch, and it seems that the rumor is picking up steam once again. This time around, industry insider Jeff Grubb commented on the possibility of a port on the Giant Bomb podcast. According to Grubb, the port is complete, but Nintendo is waiting to release it until the time is right. While this is certainly good news if correct, Nintendo fans can't be blamed for feeling a bit of deja vu, given how many times this rumor has made the rounds! As a result, many Metroid fans took to social media to share their disbelief that the port is actually happening.
Are you hoping to see Metroid Prime Trilogy on Switch? Have you given up hope the compilation will be ported? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Metroid Prime Trilogy!
Not with that attitude.
prevnext
We never going to get Metroid Prime Trilogy on the Switch— Mel 🌞 (@JemaleBozeman) July 18, 2021
Fool me once, shame on you.
prevnext
Me when the Metroid prime trilogy rumour mill starts up again pic.twitter.com/UxfCDP6XCG— Aaron Williams (@Aaron_Fizzy) July 18, 2021
Gotta be higher than that.
prevnext
metroid prime trilogy leak/rumor no. 28563232— everyzhing wrong wiz za world (@ShugoScav) July 18, 2021
Nintendo does like its surprise drops!
prevnext
i know a guy who knows a guy who has a niece that works for nintendo of greenland and he says he said that she says metroid prime trilogy is THREE DAYS AWAY 😱😱😱😱— suto (@sweet_suto) July 18, 2021
If it does get announced, will anyone believe it?
prevnext
Babe wake up, new Metroid Prime Trilogy for Switch fake rumors just dropped— Initial E-mil @Rocko's Modern Touch of Death Combo (@InitialE_mil) July 18, 2021
We have heard it quite a bit.
prevnext
Ah it's the yearly metroid prime trilogy hd rumor— Min (@Minaxol) July 18, 2021
Maybe it's too good to be true!
prevnext
“Industry insiders” just be lying to get headlines— SpiderBush (Good Ass Days.) (@PangWanglefrfr) July 18, 2021
I’ve heard about a metal gear solid remake or a Metroid prime trilogy switch port more times then I care for
Of course, most fans still want it to happen!
prev
I need that metroid prime trilogy now idc if there's years until 4— deut (@deutchesu) July 18, 2021