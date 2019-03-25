Nintendo Is Reportedly Releasing Two New Switch Models

Nintendo reportedly has plans to release two new models of the Nintendo Switch which could be available this year. The Wall Street Journal reports that the two new members of the Switch family could even come as early as Summer 2019, according to unnamed sources who are familiar with the situation. The report goes on to describe the two types of Switches that’ll be released and says one of them will be geared more towards avid gamers while the second will be more of a follow-up to the Nintendo 3DS.

Describing the nature of the two devices, The Wall Street Journal said the first version that’s targeted towards Nintendo‘s most active players will have “enhanced features,” though the report doesn’t go into detail about what those might be. It does say though that the device won’t be as powerful as the PlayStation 4 Pro or the Xbox One X. This information comes from parts suppliers and software developers working with Nintendo who already have been given access to a prototype of the new Switch variant.

The second of the two Switch models is said to be the cheaper option for people looking to get a Switch. It’s geared more towards “casual gamers,” according to the report, and is a device that Nintendo sees as a Nintendo 3DS successor based on what the suppliers and developers have said.

Pricing information for the new devices isn’t known at this time, but those who have used the new Switches say the models “aren’t just similar-looking new versions with a higher or lower performance.” Some features found in the original Nintendo Switch such as vibration functions in the controllers have been removed to make the second Switch’s lower cost possible.

Nintendo declined to comment on The Wall Street Journal’s report, so there’s been no confirmation of these new types of Switch models yet. However, the report suggests that these devices will likely be revealed during E3 in June, according to those familiar with the situation.

