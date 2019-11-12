No Nintendo Switch Price Cut Is Coming, Nintendo Says

If you’ve been holding out on Nintendo to drop the price of the Nintendo Switch before you get one for the holidays or afterwards, you may want to just go ahead and resign yourself to the idea of paying full price. Nintendo’s Shuntaro Furukawa, the company’s president was asked during a Q&A session from a financial briefing about the possibility of the Nintendo Switch receiving a price cut even if that discount was a year or two away. Furukawa’s reply suggests that we won’t be seeing a cheaper price for the Switch anytime soon.

The question presented to Furukawa referenced the release of the Nintendo Switch Lite which itself has a lower price than the normal Switch to account for its removed features. When asked about Nintendo’s pricing strategies for its hardware and speculating that Nintendo won’t “need to lower the price of Nintendo Switch itself in the next year or two,” Furukawa said there aren’t any plans to reduce the price of the Switch right now and also wouldn’t speculated on future costs.

“We want to maintain the value of our products and sell them at their current price points for as long as possible, so we have no plans to reduce prices at this time,” Furukawa said in the Q&A. “Because profitability can fluctuate depending on quantities produced in the future, we’re not estimating any specific decrease in cost. We want to improve profitability by increasing the number of units sold and selling the Nintendo Switch family of hardware for has long as possible.”

That’s Furukawa’s response to the question in full, but you can still see that and the rest of his answers to other inquiries by checking out the full Q&A here.

Nintendo’s stance on the Switch’s persistent price is made evident by the new Black Friday deals the publisher shared not long ago. Those deals that can be seen here include a few discounts on some of the Switch’s best games and also a “deal” on a Switch bundle. That bundle that comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is actually the same one that we’ve seen several times, so the deal here is that you get the game for free at the full price of a Switch.

If the Nintendo Switch Lite’s absent features don’t bother you too much, you can always just pick up one of those like the new Pokemon Sword and Shield edition that’s now available.