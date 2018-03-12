Nintendo Switch Players Are Reporting Their Log Time Being Wiped After 1 Year (UPDATED)

Update: Nintendo just released a tweet, stating “Some Nintendo Switch owners’ play activity information is displaying incorrectly. We are aware of the issue and we expect to have more information to share in the near future.”

Original story is as follows:

Nintendo Switch players are reporting that their logged playtime over the course of a year is suddenly being wiped on the 1 year anniversary of the console’s launch. This is giving us some major Y2K vibes, and we’re not alone in that assessment either.

The original post began on the popular social forum site Resetera and it began when a player reported that their data was suddenly gone. When they logged onto their hybrid console, the playtime under titles such as Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild showed “First played 0 days ago,” which is alarming for those that tanked many hours into games like that and wear those log times like a badge of honor.

It turns out, there many be an explanation and our initial Y2K feeling isn’t that far off. According to a subsequent Reddit thread:

If this is truly the case, it looks like it could fix itself within a certain time frame. One user suggested 10 days for it to show the actual time again. Nintendo has yet to comment if they are aware of this mishap but some players are already reporting that after an allotted amount of time has passed – it went right back to the accurate log time:

