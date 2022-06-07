Free SanDisk 128 GB Memory Card Nintendo Switch Online Membership Deal Is Back

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you own a Nintendo Switch and are in need of additional storage and a Nintendo Switch Online Family membership, then you can do both of these things at a discount thanks to Amazon. For a limited time they're offering a free 128GB SanDisk memory card with the purchase of a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership priced at $34.99. That's a savings of 50%.

For those unfamiliar with the service, Nintendo Switch Online is the only way for Switch owners to play most online Switch games. This includes all first-party games, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, as well as most third-party games. The service also offers occasional game trials where players can download the full version of a title and play it for a limited time. In the past, Nintendo has offered games like Pokken Tournament, The World Ends With You Final Remix, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and more. You'll even get the occasional freebie.

Nintendo Switch Online also provides cloud saves and access to NES and SNES apps. These apps (which are downloaded free from the eShop) allow Switch users access to separate libraries of old-school video games that originally released on the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Nintendo's biggest first-party games are offered, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and more. For old-school fans, or those that never experienced these games in the first place, Switch Online is a great way to check them out.

Note that Nintendo recently added a new tier to their Switch Online membership offerings in the form of an Expansion Pack. In addition to the benefits listed above, the Expansion Pack includes access to a library of Nintendo 64 games, online play for up to 4 players, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, and retro SEGA Genesis games. Adding the Expansion Pack to your 12-month family membership will cost an additional $45 per year. Individual memberships cost $19.99 per year or $49.99 with the Expansion Pack.