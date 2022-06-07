Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Animal Crossing and Zelda Freebies

✖

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now snag new profile icons based on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Nintendo has added a number of new Animal Crossing icon options over the last few months, but this is the first wave based on Breath of the Wild. The game is the featured title for the month of June, and Nintendo will be rolling out new options each week through July 4th. Technically, the icons are not totally free, as they cost 10 Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds cost 5 Platinum points. However, Platinum points can be acquired for free very easily!

Images of the new icons can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

You can also redeem your #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild, available until 7/4 at 6PM PT. #NintendoSwitchOnlinehttps://t.co/J5mQAf8DRF pic.twitter.com/RL7jXFLqX9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 7, 2022

Naturally, the Breath of the Wild character icons feature familiar faces and elements from the game. There's Link and Zelda, Purah, the Goron Champion Daruk, and even the Master Sword. There's also Raw Meat. That's right, if players want to make their profile icon a picture of the Raw Meat obtained when you kill a boar, fox, or goat, you can now do that. This wave of icons will only be available through June 13th at 5:59 p.m. PT, when the next batch will become available. Perhaps by then the Raw Meat will be replaced by a nice Seared Steak!

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons work a little bit differently. Instead of releasing them in waves, Nintendo drops each month's icons all at once. The character icons are based on Residents with birthdays in the month of June, such as Broccolo, Tangy, and Marina. These icons will be available through July 4th at 6 p.m. PT.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers in need of some Platinum points to redeem can always check missions in the app. This month, players can score 50 Platinum points just for playing Kirby's Dream Land 3 on the SNES app. There are also a ton of other options that can be found at the My Nintendo website.

Are you planning on snagging any of these icons? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!