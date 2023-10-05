Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Free Download Perfect for Halloween

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have a new free download available, and it's perfect for Halloween. This month, October, is a big month for gaming. October releases include Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Forza Motorsport, Ghostrunner II, UFC 5, NHL 24, Sonic Superstars, Detective Pikachu Returns, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, Phasmophobia console port, and of course, the big one for Nintendo Switch owners, Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It's going to be a busy month for gamers, and that doesn't even include diving into some of this year's horror releases for Halloween, such as Dead Space and Resident Evil 4. None of these games are free though. What is free is Nintendo Switch Online's new Animal Cross: New Horizons download.

Unfortunately, this new free download is not for the actual game itself. Nintendo never gives its games away for free, and it's not changing this for Halloween. What it is providing for free, via My Nintendo Platinum Points, is custom profile icons for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, some of which are Halloween-themed. The offer is only available until November 6 though and only for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

As always, the price of each varies on whether it's a frame, a character, or background elements. Whatever the case, none of the icons below are locked behind any type of purchase, just Platinum Points. Again though, you need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access them.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, available until 11/6 at 6pm PT.



"Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game," reads an official blurb about the latest Animal Crossing game. "Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round."