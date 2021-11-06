Nintendo Teases Big Upgrades for Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has teased that it will have some big upgrades coming to Nintendo Switch Online in the future. While the publisher’s online subscription service has already received a rather notable upgrade within the past month thanks to the addition of games from Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis libraries, Nintendo has indicated that this will seemingly just be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the future of the platform.

Mentioned in its latest financial report that was released this week, Nintendo stated that it has plans to continue to grow the Nintendo Switch Online service. Although specific details related to what these new expansions might look like weren’t given, the company said that it wants to further grow Switch Online as a way of continuing to make players engage with the Switch platform as a whole. “By enhancing services, we have increased the opportunities for members to continue playing Nintendo Switch. These enhancements include Game Trial events, which allow users to play a specific title during a specific time period, and the addition of member-exclusive games,” Nintendo explained in its report. “Going forward, we will continue to improve and expand both Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, striving to provide services that satisfy customers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to what Nintendo could bring to Switch Online in the future, one recent rumor has suggested that Game Boy titles could soon be playable on the platform. Within the past month, new reports and rumors have started to circle suggesting that popular games from Game Boy and Game Boy Color will come to Nintendo Switch Online at some point. While Nintendo obviously hasn’t confirmed this to be true just yet, this move does seem to be a logical one and may become official at some point within the coming year.

How do you feel about Nintendo Switch Online in its current form? And what type of new features would you like to see come to the service down the road? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]