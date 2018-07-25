Nintendo Switch Online Codes Available Through Amazon

In just a few more weeks, Nintendo will be introducing its Online service for Nintendo Switch, with a number of enhanced features and classic games for players to partake in. But while we’re still waiting for the specifics, Amazon has gone ahead and begun selling codes that activate membership with the service.

Our Twitter friend Wario64 recently posted on Twitter about the sale, with 3 and 12 month codes being available. The 12-month code can be found here for $19.99; while the 3-month code can be yours here for $7.99. There’s no sign of a one-month membership option yet but it could be available shortly, going for $3.99.

But here’s the thing. The codes aren’t active yet. They’re both on sale but they don’t appear to be ready to go out until the service goes live this September. At the moment, they show a release date of December 31, though this is obviously a temporary placeholder until Nintendo announces specifics on the service. That’s expected to happen sometime next month, including a breakdown of new features and more.

Everything Nintendo Online has to offer is listed here on the official page. It includes online play with some of your favorite games, along with Nintendo Entertainment System games like Super Mario Bros. 3 and Balloon Fight, save data backup through the cloud and access to a Nintendo Switch online app for mobile devices so you can manage your games and other things. Other special offers are set to be announced as well, though Nintendo’s page simply states “Stay tuned for news on special deals and offers for members” at the moment.

Hopefully we’ll get the lowdown on the service soon as we’re interested to see what it has to offer. But if you still want to get prepped, you can head to the links above and buy yourself an early membership. It’s certainly a more reasonable rate than the other online services being offered on consoles.

You can read what we know about the Nintendo Online service for Switch in this story. We’ll let you know once more details are confirmed!

