Nintendo Switch Online Offer Comes With Free Download Worth $50

A new Nintendo Switch Online offer comes with a free 12-month subscription. Better yet, this 12-month subscription itself comes with the Expansion Pass, the more expensive tier of Nintendo Switch Online. It comes with the expanded retro games library, featuring N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance games. Meanwhile, it also comes with free access to select DLC, including the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Booster Course Pass and Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Happy Home Paradise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, if Nintendo GameCube games are added to Nintendo Switch Online — which looks like it could be happening soon — there is a decent chance these games will require the Expansion Pass. At least this is what N64 games being limited to the Expansion Pass suggests.

For a year of Nintendo Switch Online, Switch users need to fork over $20. Meanwhile, for a 12-month subscription of Nintendo Switch Online complete with the Expansion Pass, Switch users need to hand over $50. However, right now there is a new Nintendo Switch Online offer that nets a free subscription to both tiers of Nintendo Switch Online.

Between now and December 1, Nintendo is running a “Bring a Friend” Nintendo Switch Online promotion. With this promotion, any purchase of a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription nets a free code of a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Similarly, any purchase of a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass subscription comes with a free code of a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass subscription.

This offer applies to both new Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions or an extension of a pre-existing Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The free code spit out by this promotion can not be used by the same Nintendo Switch Online account, but a family with more than one Nintendo Switch Online subscription could take advantage of this and net a free subscription. And of course, the deal can also be manipulated with the help of friend to pay $10 for a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription or just $25 for a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass subscription.

This new limited time offer is limited to one per customer, and only purchases from the Nintendo eShop, the official Nintendo website, or the My Nintendo Store are eligible. Meanwhile, the download codes will be delivered via email within 72 hours of purchase and will only be valid to redeem until January 2025.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.